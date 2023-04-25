The Kelowna Yacht Club is hosting the Kelowna Boat Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30. (Kelowna Yacht Club/Facebook)

Kelowna Boat Show sails into town

The show is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30

Just in time for the warmer weather, the Kelowna Boat Show is taking place this weekend.

Local vendors will be on display as well as the latest boats, fishing and marine products. More than 150 new and used boats will be available for purchase, ranging from pontoon boats to cruisers.

On top of boating and fishing, wakeboards, paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes will also be available for anyone interested in watersports no matter the skill level or experience.

There will also be the Buccaneer Kid Zone for the children in attendance.

The Kelowna Yacht Club, which is hosting the event, will also have a display about boat safety in the Okanagan.

Entry to the two-day event is by donation and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both April 29 and 30.

Boat ShowsKelownaOkanagan

