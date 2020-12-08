The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)

Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

A Kelowna family is raising funds for the BC Children’s Hospital through their Disney-themed tree.

The Rota family has been decorating a Christmas tree at Mission Hill Estate Winery’s Festival of Trees for the last three years in an effort to raise funds for the hospital that took care of their daughter Ruby as she fought against a rare form of cancer.

Ruby Rota was seven years old when she passed away in 2017 due to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DPG), a type of brain tumour found in the brainstem. Ruby’s father Wes Rota said her medical team did all they could but as the tumour was in the core of her brain, there was little they could do for her.

He said she was a brave girl.

“She was your typical little kid,” he said.

“She was super caring, inclusive, and had a great laugh and smile. Everybody just seemed to really love her.”

Wes said after she passed away, the family wanted to give back to the BC Children’s Hospital after all their efforts in helping Ruby.

“We’ve sponsored a tree for the last three years and we plan on doing it for the rest of our lives.”

“We picked a Disney theme in the beginning and I think we’ll probably stick with that for the rest of our lives as well because we think it brings a little extra magic and joy to people,” he said.

He added that they want people to feel happy when they see the tree decorated in honour of Ruby, especially during these difficult pandemic times.

He said initially, they wanted to raise $5,000 for BC Children’s but ended up changing the goal to $10,000 after seeing how generous the community was.

“We’re hoping for $10,000 but it looks like we’re probably going to surpass that, based on the amount of donations we’ve had so early into the campaign,” he said.

Wes said they want to thank those who have already donated and are inviting those who can donate to do so.

“You never know when something like this could happen to somebody you know or yourself or your kids or anything like that, so it’s important to support such a great cause.”

To donate in memory of Ruby Rota and to see pictures of her Little Mermaid tree, visit the family’s fundraising page. You can donate until Jan. 3, 2021.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon dealership backs Mission ahead of holiday season

Just Posted

Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)
Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

(Pixabay)
Mild weather continues for Okanagan–Shuswap

Colder seasonal temperatures to return next week

Lake Country RCMP said two men in a white van broke into a business and stole the ATM. (Lake Country RCMP)
Lake Country RCMP investigating ATM theft

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Dec. 8

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to an early morning fire believed to have started on the balcony of a main-level unit of a two-storey complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Fire sparked on balcony of Vernon apartment

When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out: Fire Chief reminds stubborn residents

Armstrong’s Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art was commissioned to create a sculpture for the roundabout on University Drive at Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University. The beautiful work featuring three steel wolves was unveiled Monday, Dec. 7. (TRU photo)
Armstrong artist creates wolf sculptures for TRU

Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art commissioned to create wolf sculpture for university roundabout

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)
Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Masked suspect makes off with cash, cigarettes from Shuswap 7-Eleven

Robbery occurred on Dec. 6; Sicamous RCMP seeks suspect

Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Highway 1 avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Expect closures lasting two hours

Ken Paterson enjoys having free rein to create whatever he can imagine at Artist Bench Guitars. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm luthier rocking the three-string

Two of Ken Paterson’s Artist Bench Guitars are owned by actor Jason Momoa

Most Read