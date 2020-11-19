The stuffed toy has been missing since the weekend of Nov. 14. (Christine Gagnon - Facebook)

The stuffed toy has been missing since the weekend of Nov. 14. (Christine Gagnon - Facebook)

Kelowna mom asking for help locating missing teddy bear

Christine Gagnon said the bear went missing the weekend of Nov. 14

A Kelowna mother is hoping the community can help her find a cherished stuffed toy.

‘Baby’ went missing on the weekend of Nov. 14., Christine Gagnon said in a social media post that the family made three stops that weekend: Linda’s Quilt Shop, Once Upon a Child and the food court at Orchard Park Mall.

“We are utterly devastated by his disappearance,” she wrote. She added her daughter is never without Baby.

“He was a gift from her great-granny on her first birthday, held together by my mediocre sewing skills and stuffed with her newborn socks. Sentimental doesn’t do him justice.”

Gagnon said the staff at Linda’s Quilt Shop have searched their entire store but did not find Baby.

Her number is stitched into the bear’s ear and she’s asking that whoever finds him to call the number.

READ: B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donations needed for less fortunate Vernon kids to give gifts

Just Posted

(News Bulletin file photo)
North Okanagan regional district not allowed to ban plastic bags

Cities, not regional districts, can create bylaws against single-use plastics, according to a legal review

Mom Mary Borden helped reunite her son, Adrian, with his dirt bike after seeing an RCMP report in the local newspaper. (Contributed)
Lumby teen reunited with dirt bike

Vernon mom sees photo of son’s dirt bike in newspaper, brings it home for son

A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is nearing completion and the road is now re-opened to traffic between 33rd Street and 35th Street. (City of Vernon photo)
New traffic light among upgrades to downtown Vernon road

The light replaces a temporary four-way stop at 32nd Ave. and 34th St., which is now open to traffic

North Okanagan real estate agents usually hold an annual food drive Dec. 4, but this year, due to restrictions, the drive cannot take place. Instead, the realtors will be ringing bells in Vernon for the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign Dec. 4 and 5. (Morning Star file photo)
COVID cancels North Okanagan food drive

But realtors will be ringing bells for the Salvation Army kettle campaign

Four-year-olds Oliver Mytting, Sarah Singer, and Cadence Ivany show off their wrapped books, a gift from the Quesnel Literacy Society from its annual Christmas event on Dec. 5 in West Park Mall. (Melanie Law - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Donations needed for less fortunate Vernon kids to give gifts

Annual Children’s Christmas Gift House continuing, in a new format

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(File photo)
Hudson’s Bay sues Penticton mall over alleged lack of action amid pandemic

The Bay claims Cherry Lane Mall is to blame for lost revenue, making them unable to pay rent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A view of Mission Creek in a digitally recreated Kelowna for the video game Minecraft.(City of Kelowna photo)
City of Kelowna recreates itself in Minecraft

Minecraft is a video game that allows players to explore a 3D world and create a built environment by extracting raw materials

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

A lawsuit has been filed by Cherry Lane Shopping Centre Ltd. against The Bay for owing them around $600,000 in unpaid rent since April. The lawsuit says The Bay has been given an eviction notice. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton shopping centre tries to evict The Bay, files lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in Supreme Court alleges The Bay hasn’t paid rent since March

The stuffed toy has been missing since the weekend of Nov. 14. (Christine Gagnon - Facebook)
Kelowna mom asking for help locating missing teddy bear

Christine Gagnon said the bear went missing the weekend of Nov. 14

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

Most Read