Members of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC stocked the pond at Polson Park Wednesday in preparation for the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society’s annual Kids Fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday. (Stephanie Bee photo)

Kids fish free at Polson Park pond

Kal Flyfishers Society hosts its annual Kids Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday

The pond at Polson Park has been stocked with fresh trout for a great event.

A thousand fish were put into the pond Wednesday by Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC personnel for the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society’s annual Kids Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a free event for kids age four to 14 who must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“Kids can bring their own fishing rod and tackle or they can use ours,” said event spokesperson Andy King. “But we can provide all the rods, tackle, including worms and it’s all for free if kids don’t have their own rods.

“If you need help, that’s free too. The kids can keep two fish each per day and we will even clean them for you. Nothing like fresh fish for supper.”

A concession stand will be available where you can buy hot dogs, chips, pop or water for lunch, manned by club members.

“We would like to thank the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC who donate about 1,000 rainbow trout weighing about 3/4 of a pound for the kids to catch,” said King.

The society took over the event in 2001 with the idea to give kids the opportunity to go fishing, some of whom might not otherwise be able to. Usually, held around the first weekend in May, rain or shine, this is the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society’s biggest event.

For more information, go to http://kalflyfishers.ca/polson-park-pond-free-kids-fishing-weekend


