Kids turn 45 C into fundraising opportunity for South Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lily Traynor raised over $1,300 for Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue on June 30

Lily Traynor (back) and sister Evelyn raised over $1,300 for the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue with their lemonade sales on June 30. (Submitted)

On Anarchist Mountain, seven-year-old Lily Traynor, and her two-year-old sister Evelyn, turned the 45 C, temperatures into an opportunity to give back, raising over $1,300 for the Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

The sisters set up shop on Wednesday, June 30 and raised over $300 in two hours, with her parents and grandparents matching the amount raised.

Even after closing down for the day, donations kept coming in.

Lily said that she loves animals and was inspired by search dog Kaya, along with the members of OOSAR, who volunteer to help others in need.

“I hope other kids and people see how important it is to share and help out each other. It makes you feel really good too,” Traynor said.

“This is amazing and heartwarming; we are so grateful. We are close to getting a much-needed new truck this year, and this definitely helps,” said, OOSAR spokesperson, Brenda Arychuk.

Traynor plans on making her fundraisers an annual event and perhaps adding a second one for the local volunteer fire department.

Search and Rescue members are professionally trained volunteers who are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; they are the only unpaid emergency services in B.C.

More information about OOSAR can be found at their website at http://www.oosar.ca/

