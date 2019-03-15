Pink Shirt day took place Wednesday Feb. 27. (Photo contributed)

Kidston Elementary says ‘No More’ bullying with SonReal track

The Coldstream school made a music video, using of SonReal’s song No More, to promote safe schools.

Coldstream teacher Melissa Jacobs and her Kidston Elementary students show their “Kidston Kindness” by promoting safe schools in this remake of SonReal’s No More.

Students are seen sporting uniform pink shirts throughout the video — pink shirts have become a nationwide symbol that represents standing together in the fight against bullying. Pink Shirt Day took place Wednesday, Feb. 27 and students across the city sported the colour.

Aaron Hoffman, the Vernon-born singer known internationally as SonReal, gave the school permission to use his art for their campaign.

