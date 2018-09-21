Kindale Vernon to shine bright like a diamond

Ruth Blencoe of Kindale Developmental Association (from left), venue host and sponsor Pat Loehndorf of Bannister Honda, and Deb White of White House Mortgages toast the upcoming Diamond Premier event at the Honda dealership. The special night on Saturday, Oct. 13, will launch a year-long campaign celebrating Kindale’s 60 years in operation. (Pete Solymosi photo)

Next year will be a diamond year for the Kindale Developmental Association, celebrating 60 years of making a difference for people with diverse abilities in the community.

Kindale will launch a year-long celebration with a one-of-a-kind VIP “Diamond Premier” event Saturday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m., hosted by Diamond Sponsor Pat Loehndorf at his business, Bannister Honda.

“Pat is a long-time community leader and an advocate for stepping up and helping many non-profits with their fundraising endeavours,” said Cindy Masters of Kindale.

Added Loehndorf: “It has been fun planning for this event and putting together some things that have not been seen at other events. I am looking forward to helping Kindale continue with the good work that they do for people in the community where I live, work and play.”

Joining organizers for a toast to the event is Ruby Sponsor, Deb White

“White House Mortgages is proud to support the Kindale Developmental Association and the Diamond Premier Fundraiser,” said White. “Kindale works hard to advocate for people with diverse abilities so that they can live their dream lives in an inclusive community. We proudly support the hard work of all the staff and volunteers at Kindale.”

Thanks to Champagne Sponsor The View Winery and Vineyard for sharing the “Bling” Sparkling Wine for the launch toast, and as a treat for event guests, who will also be tantalized by executive chef hors-d’oeuvres from the culinary team at Premium Catering, tasty delights from Okanagan Spirits and dancing with The Legendary Lake Monsters.

“Kindale is thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone and is grateful to the organizers, sponsors and guests who are supporting the Diamond Premier – Together we do make a difference,” said Masters, development officer at Kindale.

There are a limited number of VIP registrations available, so book yours today by visiting the Kindale website www.kindale.net or contacting Ruth Blencoe at (250) 546-3005.



