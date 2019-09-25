(Photo: Kingfisher Interpretive Centre)

Kingfisher centre to hold ‘salmonars’ at conference for teachers and post-secondary students

The Salmon Forever Conference on Oct. 25 will touch subjects of climate change, salmon conservation

With concerns of climate change on the rise, many are equally concerned about the strength of salmon populations. This Provincial Day, students and teachers in the North Okanagan will have the chance to learn what can be done.

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society is hosting the Salmon Forever conference, a Pro-d event on Oct. 25. focused around three themes: climate change education, Indigenous perspectives on salmon conservation, and harmonizing studies on salmon with the newly revised B.C. curriculum.

Morning sessions will take place at A.L. Fortune Secondary School running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A keynote speech on each of these themes will be given by Simon Fraser University emeritus professor Dr. Milt McClaren, Okanagan College’s Dr. Bill Cohen and Thompson Rivers University’s Dr. Nan Stevens.

A winner of the BC Teachers Federation’s Maxwell Cameron Medal in Education, McClaren helped build environmental education programs at SFU, and hopes the knowledge he passes on to participants of the event will help curb feelings of fear, confusion and helplessness in the face of environmental changes.

“We live at a time where people are subjected to massive amounts of information about climate change,” says McClaren.

“In my view local communities are critical contexts in which to address feelings of pessimism and powerlessness, and where effective actions and innovations can be fostered in the face of the effects of changing climate.”

READ MORE: New viruses discovered in endangered wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.

For the afternoon, participants can choose between outdoor field studies at the Kingfisher centre or remain at AL Fortune for in‐class seminars on salmon studies.

The afternoon field studies offer the chance to participate in three 30 minute learning stations. There are nearly a dozen topics to choose from ranging from Indigenous traditional fishing methods, connecting to place through story and aquatic invertebrate monitoring.

The salmon seminars – or “salmonars” – will consist of hour-long sessions in small groups, and delve deeper into the conversations started by the keynote speakers. A session on journaling with UBCO’s David Barnum will also be an option.

The event is open to K-12 teachers at a price of $140, and post-secondary students for $40. Coffee, snacks, lunch and transportation to Kingfisher (courtesy of School District 83) is included. To register, visit the event’s page on Eventbrite.

WATCH: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Rabbits at Lake Country bunny sanctuary get vaccinated
Next story
BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Just Posted

Accident between truck and BC Transit bus in Vernon

The accident took place at 29th Street and 45th Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Searching for missing woman near Hydraulic Lake

Search and rescue teams were called out Tuesday evening and remain on scene

Kingfisher centre to hold ‘salmonars’ at conference for teachers and post-secondary students

The Salmon Forever Conference on Oct. 25 will touch subjects of climate change, salmon conservation

Water main break leaves Vernon neighbourhood dry

Water will be shutoff to specific streets while repairs are underway

North Okanagan emergency services on display

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP host second annual event Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Polson Park

BC Children’s Dream Lotto: Aiden’s road to recovery

Aiden Borne was diagnosed with two kinds of cancer in the span of three years

Summerland to ask residents about aging

Survey will be used to identify community priorities

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Most Read