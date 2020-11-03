Chase RCMP respond to complaint on Oct. 3, 2020 of children pranking neighbours. (File photo)

Chase RCMP respond to complaint on Oct. 3, 2020 of children pranking neighbours. (File photo)

Knock and run: Children staging pranks prompts complaints to RCMP in Shuswap

Chase police do their part and track down the offending parties

It appears no call is too small for Chase RCMP.

When a resident called on Oct. 3 to complain about neighbourhood children knocking on doors and then running away, police did their part.

“While the kids likely found the activity entertaining, residents repeatedly answering their doors were not enjoying it,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Officers then spoke with a number of local children, suggesting that they try a different and less irritating pastime than ‘Nicky Nicky Nine Doors.’

Read more: 2019 video – B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Read more: April Fools social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Some students from Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School were exposed to an individual with COVID-19 at a weekend Halloween party. (Facebook photo)
Halloween party exposes Armstrong high schoolers to COVID-19

Students from Pleasant Valley Secondary exposed to individual with COVID at Halloween party

The Cherryville Community Food Bank Society announced it had been broken into sometime over Monday night or Tuesday morning Nov. 3, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)
Food bank broken into in Cherryville

‘I know they must be desperate and I want to help,’ society spokesperson says

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten. (RCMP handout)
RCMP locates missing Kelowna man

Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

Chase RCMP requesting witnesses to Oct. 10, 2020 incident involving a vehicle chase between a Jeep and motorcycle followed by a firearm being shot at a Scotch Creek home. (File photo)
Ongoing feud, racing vehicles in Shuswap keep police scrambling

Chase RCMP report one day in October meant leaving incidents to respond to others, witnesses wanted

A B.C. College of Pharmacists order restricts Sunrise Pharmacy on Main Street from dispensing any narcotic or controlled drug substance intended for opioid agonist treatment. (Western News File)
South Okanagan pharmacist receives $20,000 fine and three-month suspension

Joelle Mbamy will be required to retake several courses before being allowed to dispensing medicine

Chase RCMP respond to complaint on Oct. 3, 2020 of children pranking neighbours. (File photo)
Knock and run: Children staging pranks prompts complaints to RCMP in Shuswap

Chase police do their part and track down the offending parties

Mission Creek Landing on Hall Road. Google Maps.
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing

A man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump beside another man raising a flag in support of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally held by Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)
Okanagan residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election

Election day takes place today

Most Read