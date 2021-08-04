Lake Country invites people to watch celestial spectacular

The Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Thursday, Aug. 12, and a great viewing spot is Kopje Regional Park

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak Thursday, Aug. 12, and people are invited to watch the celestial show from Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country. (File photo)

The Perseids are coming and the Regional District of Central Okanagan would like you and your family to experience this annual celestial show.

Kopje Regional Park along Carrs Landing Road in Lake Country is the perfect dark, sky location to view the meteor shower.

The Perseids will be at their peak on Thursday, Aug. 12. So from 8-11 p.m. that night, bring a headlamp, blanket or reclining lawn chair and stake your free spot in the park’s large, grassy area. Then gaze at the heavens and enjoy whatever the Perseids have to offer.

You’ll also be able to visit with members of the Lake Country Art Gallery who will connect art with the night sky. And an Okanagan birding expert will be on hand to speak about species that use the stars to navigate.

Visit rdco.com/parksevents to reserve your seats for two special presentations by star expert Denise Swick from Banff National Park. With 30 years of experience, she’ll highlight what makes the Perseid meteor shower so special and unique. Seating for these is limited, so register now for either talk at 8 or 8:30 p.m.

For more information on this and other regional parks interpretive programs check out rdco.com/parksevents or the latest Park Program Guide.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practising physical distancing. Visit rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.

Crystal alchemy sound session

Kaloya Regional Park in Lake Country is the perfect setting to relax and kick off your weekend with a peaceful mind.

Leave the cares of the week behind in a meditative and reflective crystal bowl ‘singing’ performance from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Bring a blanket and rest on the grass as Swick, a Sound Alchemist, leads this relaxing outdoor event. Taking in the vibrations from the crystal bowls that she rings is a powerful way to peacefully welcome the weekend

Registration is required at a cost of $10 per person and participation is limited. Reserve your space at rdco.com/parksevents.

