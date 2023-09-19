CEO of the KGH Foundation Allison Young (left) and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC Allyson Graf (right) stand with Karen and her son Derek, who have benefitted from the two organizations, outside the new Lake Life Lottery dream home prize. (Brittany Webster photo)

Lottery supporting wellness will make someone a Kelowna homeowner

The dream home is in Kelowna’s Quail Landing neighbourhood

Lake Life Lottery tickets are now available to purchase and the grand prize will make someone a homeowner in Kelowna.

The dream home prize is valued at $1.37 million located at Quail’s Landing.

The three-bed, three-bath home is fully furnished and includes a one-year membership to Okanagan Golf Club.

The lottery supports the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the YMCA of Southern Interior of BC as it helps to better the physical, mental, and social well-being of the entire community.

Tickets can be purchased online at lakelifelottery.ca until Dec. 20.

READ MORE: Hundreds walk, run for Terry Fox in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityhomeHospitalsKelownaLotteryYMCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Parade brings out the smiles during Cherryville Days

Just Posted

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been launched for a Vernon woman whose home was destroyed by a fire Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for Vernon woman who escaped house fire with dog

CMHA Vernon Facebook profile photo
‘SOGI education directly saves lives’: CMHA Vernon

Stephanie Hendy
Green candidate in the running for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Man seriously hurt after crashing motorcycle in Vernon

Pop-up banner image