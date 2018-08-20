Lumby butter tart festival returns

Think your butter tarts stack up against others in the North Okanagan?

Find out next month in Lumby.

The Lumby Community Market invites participants to come out and enjoy the fourth annual Butter Tar Festival Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at 9 a.m. at Oval Park on Glencaird Street.

“The contest is open to individuals, churches, organizations, and you can make dozens for sale as your personal fundraiser,” said event spokesperson Nancy House.

RELATED: Butter tarts shine at festival

Spaces to rent are $20. Sales are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For all entries, submitting recipes will be part of the entry. For entry forms you can email btfvendors@gmail.com or call 250-558-7087 and leave a message.

In Lumby, forms can be picked up at Century 21 Excellence realty.

Vendors will need to bring their own cover tents and tables for the sale of their butter tarts.

All of 2o17’s festival judges are returning: Judy Phillips (known as Judge Judy), Rick Fairbairn, Wendy Cox (second year winner) and Richard Rolke.

“Other events are also being planned in our community, so stay tuned to our Facebook Page (Lumby’s Annual Butter Tart Festival),” said House.

“We had visitors from all over the Okanagan and Lower Mainland last year. We are looking forward to seeing everyone there.”



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.