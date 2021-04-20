Lumby man back in Vernon with free joints, cupcakes on 4-20

Dan Hill is trying to help people of age relax during a stressful April with marijuana giveaway

Lumby resident Dan Hill was at Vernon’s Polson Park to celebrate 4-20 by giving away free marijuana joints to people of age April 20, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A Lumby man returned to Vernon’s Polson Park to celebrate 4-20 the friendly way.

Last April 20, Dan Hill set himself up at the Polson Park fountain with about 70 marijuana joints to give away to anyone of age as “COVID-19 stress relief.”

This year he came prepared with goodies for all ages; while only offering cannabis to folks old enough to buy themselves, he had cupcakes for the younger ones.

“And if someone looks too young, under 19, I ask them for their ID,” he said.

I’ve gotten a lot of ‘God bless yous’ from people,” he laughed.

Hill says he’s been taking part in 4-20 — an unofficial celebration of cannabis that takes place every April 20 — “since 1974.”

This year he’s changed his signage: along with the invitation to a free joint or a cannabis-free cupcake, he shared the name of his YouTube channel, “Church of Hakad.”

“I just talk about people who’ve done good things for other people,” he said of the channel. “I just like to inform people about things they might not know.”

With arms folded, shades on and donning a cowboy hat, Hill said some people don’t find him approachable, but those who do strike up a conversation with him usually say he’s “not that bad of a guy.”

“I’ve been married to the same woman 35 years, I raised my granddaughter (and) I’d be the first person to help you if you’re in difficulties.”

WATCH: 4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Vernon

READ MORE:

Brendan Shykora

cannabis