Lumby toastmasters club hosting open house

Monashee Toastmasters welcome guests and new members via Zoom meeting

The always smiling, always helpful Monashee Toastmasters Club in Lumby will host an open house via Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23. (Monashee Toastmasters photo)

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters from getting the word out about its popular club.

Regular meetings happen on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month via Zoom meeting, and the club will use the Zoom platform to showcase its club during an open house set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

“We are friendly and very welcoming of new members and guests,” said club president Louise Wilcox. “Members have opportunities galore to learn and grow using the Toastmasters’ program.”

The Toastmasters’ Pathways system has many paths from which club members choose one or two, then follow the steps provided and apply the evaluators’ suggestions.

“Evaluations are helpful, encouraging us to repeat what we did well and how to do even better,” said Wilcox.

Club members progress through the various levels and receive certificates and letters.

“We live in the Monashee Mountains and are helping each other to climb to success together,” said Wilcox.

Contact Louise at 250-547-6480 or Marena at 250-547-9572 for Toastmasters information and the Zoom link to join any of its meetings.

