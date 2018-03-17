Making new furry friends at the Meet the Breeds event in Salmon Arm

Karen Brearly and her Canadian championship winning Shetland Sheep Dog Gilbert came out to the Meet the Breeds event at the Centenoka Park Mall. Gilbert showed off a few basic tricks to onlookers, rewarded with a treat for his performance. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Vernon and District Kennel Club put on quite the show at the Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm March 17 with their Meet the Breeds event.

The public was able to come out to the mall, meet several different breeds of show dogs and learn a little about what it takes to train dogs to perform. Of course, their was also plenty of opportunity to pet the wide array of truly adorable dogs on display and many of them were quite eager to get a little bit of affection.

The event took place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and also featured information about service dogs as well as a few displays of nose work, where dogs sniff out a particular scent, and some tricks.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Paul Lindquist has worked for over a decade with the PADS organization, who trains service dogs to assist people with disabilities in their daily lives. Zegen, an English Black Lab, has been training from birth to become a service dog. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)