Mary Malerby hugs Scott Manjak during her last meeting at the helm of the Family Resource Centre, where she was honoured with a painting and many kind words for her community service. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Malerby’s years of nursing Vernon applauded

Community volunteer honoured by Family Resource Centre

“This is nursing, but it’s nursing of the soul.”

A retired nurse with 40 years in her profession, Mary Malerby has long tended to the needs of her community even after her retirement.

Among her many roles, she is a director with the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society, involved with the Trefoil Guild (Girl Guiders either active or retired who are 30 years old and over who wish to maintain a contact and association with Girl Guides), president of the Catholic Women’s League, Community Dental Access Centre board of directors (proactive in bringing dental programs to residential care facilities), BCNU union executive for seven years including four years as vice-president, councillor for the District of Coldstream and a member of the Crown Jewels of Canada Society.

To top that list off, Malerby has spent nearly 12 years with the Family Resource Centre, mostly as the board chairwoman.

After leading the social agency through ups, and bringing it up from downs, Malerby chaired her final AGM recently.

But not before the centre board and staff could pay their own honour to this woman who has done so much for her community.

“Mary has been not only our biggest advocate for the centre, she has been a steady and passionate leader for the Family Resource Centre,” executive director Scott Manjak said.

“She has kept the agency focused in its mission to serve community members that have mental health issues and kept the board focused on what its role is as a board.

“Her leadership over the past years has been instrumental in the success of FRC.”

READ MORE: Family Resource Centre marks 25 years of service in Vernon

To recognize Malerby’s valuable contribution, board members (present and past), staff and volunteers contributed towards an original oil painting by local award winning artist Linda Hunt.

Hunt’s work, including Malerby’s gift (a painting of Kalamalka Lake including the Okanagan Rail Trail), is inspired by the natural landscape and diverse beauty of the Okanagan.

“Because you’re a long-time resident of Coldstream we thought it was appropriate,” new board chairwoman Barbara Keith said.

Wiping tears from her eyes as she listened to the kind remarks from her FRC family, Malbery was overjoyed and thankful for the parting gift.

“I’m not disappearing I’ll probably be back here next year for the free lunch,” Malerby laughed.

“All in all, I learned a tremendous amount…I had tremendous people around to teach me.

“The whole Family Resource Centre, right from the beginning, I’ve been amazed and I’m still amazed and I thank you all for that.”

READ MORE: Women remembered at candlelight vigil in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cherry pickings from Cherryville, and beyond
Next story
PHOTOS: Dragonfly Pond Family Society hosts inclusive fashion show in Penticton

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Most Read