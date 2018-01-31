Vernon’s Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy will host a pair of free lectures open to the public in February and March. (Photo submitted)

Massage clinic offers free lectures

Vernon’s Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy hosts free talks in February and March

January is guaranteed to include a few faithful elements. Cold weather, aches and pains, and for most, a wiliness to look at change for the better.

Vernon’s Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy is hosting free public lectures that offer ideas for improving your wellness, and this spring, your golf game, too.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, Carrissa Kendal, OV faculty and registered massage therapist (RMT), offers insight for golfers wanting to have their best golf season ever. Prepare your body before you hit the green. Decrease injuries throughout the season and improve your control and accuracy. Information provided is appropriate to any level of player.

On Wednesday, March 7, Samantha Panter, OV faculty and RMT, explores three tips any office worker should know to decrease neck, back and arm pain from the repetitive nature and posture of a desk job. Adding these tools to your preventative health care toolbox means less pain and injury, and can even improve your concentration at work, reducing your stress.

If hands-on is more your style, students are now back in the OV student clinic offering 75 minute appointments, comprised of a 15 minute assessment followed by 60 minute massage for $35 most days of the week.

Students perform relaxation treatments on both upper and lower body in each treatment as they develop their Swedish massage skills and time management. Student clinic is a popular way to work out the aches and pains from day to day living, even on a budget. Clinic spots book up fast, so look ahead and schedule preventative care to keep your body moving smoothly. Wellness never felt so good.

Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy is located above Nature’s Fare at the corner of 30th Avenue. and 34th Street.

Clinic appointments can be booked online from home. Go to www.ovcmt.com and click “clinic” for access, or call 250-558-3718. Reserve your seat at any of these evening lectures, at the same number, and ask for Lisa.

Most Read