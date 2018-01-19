Vernon’s Gail Morgan has finished the 33,600-piece, five-feet-by-18-and-a-half-feet Educa jigsaw puzzle, and wants to donate it to someone with the space to hang the puzzle. (Photo submitted)

Massive puzzle looking for new home

Vernon woman completes 33,600 piece puzzle and wants to donate it

Now that she’s put every one of the 33,600 pieces into the spaces they belong, Gail Morgan wants the jigsaw puzzle out of her Vernon home.

Recently retired from her bookkeeping career, Morgan, a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, ordered the 33,600 piece Educa Puzzle from France – once the largest such puzzle in the world – to occupy the winter months.

“It took 51 days,” said Morgan, unsure of how many hours per day she worked on the massive puzzle, which is a jungle landscape complete with green trees and vines, blue water and animals ranging from monkees to giraffes to flamingoes to elephants and lions

The puzzle measures five-feet, three-inches high, and 18-and-a-half feet in length. Morgan completed the puzzle in sections in her living room.

“It was very, very difficult,” she said. “It was a challenge.”

Now, Morgan would like to donate the finished puzzle to somebody with the space to display it. She has the puzzle in a spare bedroom ready to go in five, four-by-five sections.

Anybody interested in the puzzle can write Morgan at gsmorgan@shaw.ca.

Previous story
Queen Silver Star candidates shine

Just Posted

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Police seize illicit drugs from Bella Vista area home

Five people arrested in alleged dial-a-dope operation

Vehicle veers off Highway 97

Passing motorist assists driver to crawl out of flipped car

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Vernon gallery marks milestone

It has been 16 years since Gallery Vertigo opened its doors

Driver issued 90-day prohibition

Slid off Silver Star Road and, police say, failed two roadside breath tests

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Most Read