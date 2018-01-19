Massive puzzle looking for new home

Vernon woman completes 33,600 piece puzzle and wants to donate it

Vernon’s Gail Morgan has finished the 33,600-piece, five-feet-by-18-and-a-half-feet Educa jigsaw puzzle, and wants to donate it to someone with the space to hang the puzzle. (Photo submitted)

Now that she’s put every one of the 33,600 pieces into the spaces they belong, Gail Morgan wants the jigsaw puzzle out of her Vernon home.

Recently retired from her bookkeeping career, Morgan, a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, ordered the 33,600 piece Educa Puzzle from France – once the largest such puzzle in the world – to occupy the winter months.

“It took 51 days,” said Morgan, unsure of how many hours per day she worked on the massive puzzle, which is a jungle landscape complete with green trees and vines, blue water and animals ranging from monkees to giraffes to flamingoes to elephants and lions

The puzzle measures five-feet, three-inches high, and 18-and-a-half feet in length. Morgan completed the puzzle in sections in her living room.

“It was very, very difficult,” she said. “It was a challenge.”

Now, Morgan would like to donate the finished puzzle to somebody with the space to display it. She has the puzzle in a spare bedroom ready to go in five, four-by-five sections.

Anybody interested in the puzzle can write Morgan at gsmorgan@shaw.ca.