Stephen Kerr is one of 110 Morning Star carriers who serve as the indispensable conduits between the newsroom and the community. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Morning Star carrier a quintessential morning person

Canadian Carrier Appreciation Day is a chance to say thanks to those who make the news possible

Stephen Derr is a morning person through and through.

A Morning Star carrier since 2015, Derr is out the door at 3:30 a.m. to deliver his five routes throughout Vernon. For most, it’s an ungodly hour to be busy at work, but not for Derr. In fact, he often wishes he could start even earlier.

“That’s when you might get to run into some wildlife.”

During the hours in which late night and early morning overlap, the streets are in a lull and the animals come out.

“There are mule deer that like our trailer court. I always get to run into a few of those,” Derr said.

“There was one time when I was doing the paper route, and I saw a porcupine walking down the street. I wish I would’ve had my phone on me!”

If you hadn’t guessed by now, Derr is an animal person as well as a morning person — and the animals he meets while on his routes seem to like him too.

“I enjoy the bunch of furry friends who like to try to help me out,” he said with a laugh, referring to the neighbourhood cats he encounters each morning. “I probably made the mistake of petting them, now I have to be careful that they don’t follow me all the way.”

It’s not just animals he enjoys meeting. Over the years the people he delivers to have gotten to know him, and he’s glad to be able to supply papers to the early risers in his neighbourhoods.

“Especially older people who get up early and read the paper with their coffee.”

Derr is one of 110 Morning Star carriers who serve as the indispensable conduits between the newsroom and the community. A model of reliability, he was was named the Morning Star’s carrier of the month in August.

Canadian Carrier Appreciation Day on Oct. 12 is a chance to celebrate what Derr and other carriers around the country do to sustain journalism and keep their communities informed — while perhaps seeing some wildlife as they go.

READ MORE: Celebrating Vernon Morning Star’s carriers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Celebrating Vernon Morning Star’s carriers

Just Posted

Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw

A notice appeared in the door of an Okanagan Landing Road business on Monday

Have your say on Vernon’s future recreation facility

Thursday marked the first of a series of pop-up events for public input around the city

Vernon golf pro awarded bursary for leadership

Myles Johnson has been awarded the PGA BC Community Leadership Bursary for his work with jr. program

Advance polls open in Greater Vernon through Thanksgiving weekend

Casting a ballot early is something to be ‘thankful for’ this holiday weekend

Lumby looking overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Election 2019: Marc Reinarz – Green candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Marc Reinarz is running for the Green Party in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Candidates address carbon tax, Pharmacare and immigration at Salmon Arm forum

North Okanagan-Shuswap contenders discuss issues on voters’ minds

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Most Read