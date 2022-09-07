The annual Cops for Kids ride runs from Sept. 9 to 18. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)

Mounties in Penticton pedal through B.C.’s Interior for kids facing illness

Cops for Kids will make stops in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton Sept. 9 to 18

For 10 days in September, 26 Mounties will team up and ride their bikes through the province to raise funds and awareness for children facing illness, disability, or traumatic crisis.

Among those riders are six Penticton-based members of the RCMP, who are set to make stops in Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, Cranbrook and across the South Okanagan from Sept. 9 to 18.

Officially known as the annual Cops for Kids ride, Andrew Deane, Liz Vant Erve, Jared Zeeman, Heather Carter, Spencer Frost and Dean Marchand will be the ones representing Penticton.

“We train and fundraise all year, looking forward to the annual Cops for Kids Ride,” said Const. Vant Erve. “Once we’re out on the road, we meet the nicest folks who thank us for our service, waving to the team as we ride through town, or even providing us with either a hot meal or a donation for the kids who are relying on our efforts.”

Since 2001, the event has raised more than $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis.

During the 10-day bike ride, officers will stop in different communities and meet with children who benefit from the fundraising efforts.

“A career in law enforcement doesn’t always provide these rewards when we’re going to calls each day, but Cops for Kids is a reminder that we are really making a difference for the kids who need us in our communities,” Vant Erve added, who has ridden with the team since 2018.

People interested in donating are asked to visit copsforkids.org.

READ MORE: RCMP to issue ‘positive tickets’ in Penticton

Pop-up banner image