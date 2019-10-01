Museum open house rolls out new ideas for Vernon

A recent open house at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives gave the public a chance to provide input on future plans. (Richard Rolke - Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce)

An institution dedicated to the past is looking ahead to the future, with the community in mind.

A few dozen members of the public toured Vernon’s museum and offered written and verbal feedback about current and future exhibits, events, and activities as part of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Open House held recently.

Attendees visited information stations throughout the museum, talked with staff, and received a sneak peek of the museum’s new feature exhibit, Vernon Takes Flight. In return, they offered their ideas on how to improve some of the permanent exhibits and displays, and how to increase interactivity in the museum moving forward. They were also asked what they would like to see in a future children’s section and in a multi-use space. Tannis Nelson, the RDNO’s Manager of Community Services, provided information about the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, while museum Executive Director Steve Fleck talked with the visitors about what they would like to see in both the current building and in the new facility.

“The feedback on the draft new vision and mission statements was very positive and the public’s input on ways to make the exhibits and events more engaging and relevant will be considered along with results from the members survey and other workshops in developing the business plan,” said Lorelei Fiset, of Pinnacle Communications & Media Inc., which is coordinating a strategic business planning process.

Fleck adds: “we appreciate the involvement of the public as the museum progresses through this important planning process and we are excited about the future opportunities to continue strengthening our relationship with members and the community over the coming months.”

Among the attendees were Mayor Victor Cummings of Vernon and RDNO Chair and Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, as well as representatives from the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Vernon, the Vernon Public Art Gallery, and the Vernon Community Policing Office.

The GVMA strategic and business plans will be part of the Museum’s Annual General Meeting to be scheduled in November.

