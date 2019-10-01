A recent open house at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives gave the public a chance to provide input on future plans. (Richard Rolke - Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce)

Museum open house rolls out new ideas for Vernon

Cultural centre among items public had a chance to give input on

An institution dedicated to the past is looking ahead to the future, with the community in mind.

A few dozen members of the public toured Vernon’s museum and offered written and verbal feedback about current and future exhibits, events, and activities as part of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Open House held recently.

Attendees visited information stations throughout the museum, talked with staff, and received a sneak peek of the museum’s new feature exhibit, Vernon Takes Flight. In return, they offered their ideas on how to improve some of the permanent exhibits and displays, and how to increase interactivity in the museum moving forward. They were also asked what they would like to see in a future children’s section and in a multi-use space. Tannis Nelson, the RDNO’s Manager of Community Services, provided information about the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, while museum Executive Director Steve Fleck talked with the visitors about what they would like to see in both the current building and in the new facility.

“The feedback on the draft new vision and mission statements was very positive and the public’s input on ways to make the exhibits and events more engaging and relevant will be considered along with results from the members survey and other workshops in developing the business plan,” said Lorelei Fiset, of Pinnacle Communications & Media Inc., which is coordinating a strategic business planning process.

Fleck adds: “we appreciate the involvement of the public as the museum progresses through this important planning process and we are excited about the future opportunities to continue strengthening our relationship with members and the community over the coming months.”

Among the attendees were Mayor Victor Cummings of Vernon and RDNO Chair and Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, as well as representatives from the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Vernon, the Vernon Public Art Gallery, and the Vernon Community Policing Office.

The GVMA strategic and business plans will be part of the Museum’s Annual General Meeting to be scheduled in November.

READ MORE: It’s a yes for the cultural centre

READ MORE: Vernon mayor lists two potential new sites for cultural centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Just Posted

Kelowna couple showcases work at Vernon art gallery

Headbones Gallery features Diane and Johann Feught

Vernon club looking for newcomers

Newcomers Club to host range of events and activities

All aboard the shoelace express this October: City of Vernon

City challenges residents to participate in International Walk and Wheel to School Month

Vernon observes Orange Shirt Day

7th annual Orange Shirt Day honours residential school survivors

Emergency services host Lumby food bank drive

Residents asked to donate non-perishable items or leave in driveway to be picked up Tuesday night

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

How to prevent injury this ski season in Vernon: physiotherapist

4 tips to make the most out of your early alpine and Nordic season

Most Read