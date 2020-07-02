New president for Silver Star Rotary Club

The Silver Star Rotary Club swore in its 2020-21 executive board on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in its first socially-distanced, in-person meeting at the Board Game Cafe in Vernon. (Contributed)

The Silver Star Rotary Club has sworn in its 2020-21 club president and executive.

The club met at the Board Game Café in Vernon on Tuesday, June 30, at the club’s first socially-distanced in-person meeting.

“It was so good to see everyone in person,” the Rotary Club’s Penny Trudel said.

Outgoing club president Paul Philips and executive directors were given praise while the club welcomed incoming president Teresa Durning alongside her group of directors for the 2020-21 year.

“Rotary in general has changed over the years and as a result of the current pandemic, new changes are taking place as we move towards doing things differently within the club,” Durning said. “The 2020 pandemic has required us to implement many changes in the way the club operates and how we do things here at the Silver Star Rotary.

“Meetings now comprise of Zoom calls and slowly, when it is safe to do so, we will introduce bi-weekly face-to-face club meetings,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to give back in numerous ways, not only in our local community, but internationally as well.”

As president, Durning said her main objectives will be to engage members with meaningful community activities, leverage Silver Star Rotaries public presence in the community, work with all members to improve the club enjoyment while maintain membership levels.

The Vernon Silver Star Rotary Club has been meeting for more than 34 years and the club members said they’re looking forward to working with Durning and the new executive board to direct positive change in challenging times.

2020-21 Silver Star Rotary Club executive board:

President – Teresa Ann Durning Harker

Director at large – Leigh Hewer

Past president – Paul Philips

Scholarships – James Clifford Kanester

International Projects- Gillian Canniff

Sgt @Arms – Don Miller

Public Relations – Penny Trudel

Membership – Keith Johnston

President Elect – Beverly Rundell

Secretary – Loredana Zdravlje Eisenhauer

Treasurer Michael Wardlow

