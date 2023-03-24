The Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon is bringing back its popular Summer Camps for kids aged five to 12. (abnc.com photo)

New summer camp added to Vernon nature centre lineup

The Nature Scientists Camp is being offered with other events at Allan Brooks Nature Centre this summer

It’s just days into the spring season but Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is already thinking summer.

The centre will again offer Summer Camps for kids aged five to 12 to play, learn, explore, and discover.

Each year, the centre offers four-day camps, running Tuesday to Friday. Activities range from exploring the grassland trail to presentations about different animal species, and other fun activities.

This year ABNC added the new Nature Scientists camp, for ages eight to 12.

“We’ve had a lot of children return to our camps more than once and seen how they’ve developed a passion for

nature,” said ABNCs education coordinator, Alexis Olynyk.

This camp is more investigative, with experiments and a deeper dive into nature.

“We wanted to take their learning one step further and show them the science behind the discoveries,” said Olynyk. “We managed to arrange for the Bug Guys to provide a presentation so there’s an opportunity to learn more about reptiles and some other interesting creatures.”

The Nature Scientists Camp runs Aug. 22 – Aug. 25.

For more information, and registration, go to ABNC Summer Camps.

