Bill Veenstra, associate counsel at Jenkins Marzban Logan LLP in Vancouver, was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of B.C. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Photo: Canadian Bar Association, BC Branch)

Newest B.C. Supreme Court Justice hails from Vernon

Bill Veenstra, member of VSS graduating class of 1981, appointed on June 23, 2020

A Vernon-raised judge with more than 30 years experience with the Canadian Bar Association has been named the Supreme Court of B.C.’s newest appointee.

Hugh William Veenstra will step into the shoes of Justice K.N. Affleck, who retired last November.

Veenstra was appointed on June 23 and will be situated in Vancouver, where he’s also associate counsel at Jenkins Marzban Logan LLP.

Bill Veenstra was born in Saskatchewan before moving to Vernon, where he graduated from Vernon Secondary School in 1981.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science from the University of British Columbia (UBC) before earning a law degree at the University of Victoria, and was called to the B.C. bar in 1992.

After serving as a law clerk for two B.C. Court of Appeal justices in 1990-91, Veenstra started on at a major firm, McCarthy Tétrault in Vancouver, where he spent the early years of his career in law.

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada orders new trial for man in bail-breach case

READ MORE: Supreme Court decision ‘good news’ for minority-language communities: Trudeau

An active member of the Canadian Bar Association, Veenstra chaired the National Civil Litigation Section in 2013-14, was president of the B.C. Branch in 2017-18 and was a member of the national Board of Directors in 2019-20.

He was also a member of the B.C. Branch’s Truth and Reconciliation Working Group, co-authoring its 2018 report.

Veenstra’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years. In 2015, he was awarded the Canadian Bar Association B.C. Branch (CBABC) President’s Medal, and was one of the 2019 recipients of the B.C. Law Society’s Leadership in Legal Aid.

Outside of the law, Veenstra is known for his involvement with amateur hockey.

A Life Member of the Vancouver Thunderbird Minor Hockey Association, he was a member of the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) committee on body checking in minor hockey in 2011-12, the same year he won the PCAHA President’s Service Award for outstanding service to amateur hockey.

The PCAHA honoured him again the following season with the Don Ackert Award for Amateur Hockey Executive of the Year.

Veenstra joins a list of more than 390 judges who have been appointed at the Superior Court level since November 2015.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
North Okanagan celebrates Canada Day online

Just Posted

Coldstream defenceman warrants U17 camp call

Jace Weir, 16, of the Okanagan Rockets one of 113 players picked for Hockey Canada virtual camp

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board chair

Erik Olesen replaces Deb White, who steps down after 10 years, the last five as chair

Public input sought on new park in Vernon city centre

A survey will allow the public to have their say on design and features of the park until July 20

Newest B.C. Supreme Court Justice hails from Vernon

Bill Veenstra, member of VSS graduating class of 1981, appointed on June 23, 2020

Vernon’s Ken Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Joins Hall for Class of 2020 in Builder category; five players to be inducted

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Tourist train organizers planning for mid-July trains

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Most Read