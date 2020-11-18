Resi Nagler, left, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon, represented by Ute Cummings, on Jan. 29, 2020. JCI Vernon is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Good Citizen. (File photo)

Resi Nagler, left, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon, represented by Ute Cummings, on Jan. 29, 2020. JCI Vernon is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Good Citizen. (File photo)

Nominate a Good Vernon Citizen

Deadline to nominate a deserving person for JCI Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year consideration is Jan. 8

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Good Citizen of the year.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8, 2021.

“This is a tradition that is special to the JCI Chapter, and we’re lucky to have Kidston and Co. supporting us as a sponsor,” said Robbie Hoyte, co-chair of the 2020 Good Citizen of the Year committee.

The committee is asking that all nominations include the first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information and personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, your contact information and any other details you may wish to add.

All of this information will be needed in order to take each nominee into consideration.

The 2019 JCI Vernon Good Citizen of the Year was Theresia (Resi) Nagler, a longtime volunteer in Vernon.

“There are so many people in our community who do so much and to celebrate all of the volunteers out there, we want to continue recognizing individuals and the value of what they do,” said Amy Markin, committee second co-chair. “Although one individual is ultimately chosen to receive the award, all volunteers’ contributions are highlighted through the continuation of this award.”

The recipient will be “surprised” in January.

“Typically the recipient would be proudly escorted in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade and attend Winter Breakout, however this year we are looking to recognize the recipient in a different way due to the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19 precautions,” said Hoyte.

For more information about the JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award please email jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

Questions can also be directed to Hoyte at 250-307-5286.

READ MORE: Vernon volunteer wins JCI’s Good Citizen of the Year

READ MORE: Carol Armstrong named Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsService

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas coming early to downtown Vernon
Next story
North Okanagan trails group set for AGM

Just Posted

(Youtube)
Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

Zachary Mulla’s ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at Scotland’s Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30

Financial literacy facilitator Lindsay Bayford prepares for the upcoming workshops put on by the Literacy Society. (Contributed)
Okanagan society helps manage finances in uncertain times

November is Financial Literacy Month

Carol Armstrong, centre, was chosen as the JCI Vernon 2018 Good Citizen of the Year. Nominations are now being accepted by JCI for the city’s 2020 Good Citizen. (Morning Star file photo)
Nominate a Good Vernon Citizen

Deadline to nominate a deserving person for JCI Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year consideration is Jan. 8

A $10,000 donation from the Kalamalka Rotary Club helped the Vernon Ski Club make necessary upgrades to their cabin at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Contributed)
Kal Rotary helps upgrade Vernon Ski Club’s cabin

$10K donation gives ski club’s cabin a facelift

Earth and the Sun.
Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

By 2040, the report suggests only certain areas of Kelowna would be dense enough to support rapid transit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations: RCMP

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

Most Read