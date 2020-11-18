Nominate a Good Vernon Citizen

Deadline to nominate a deserving person for JCI Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year consideration is Jan. 8

Resi Nagler, left, was named the 2019 Good Citizen of the Year by JCI Vernon, represented by Ute Cummings, on Jan. 29, 2020. JCI Vernon is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Good Citizen. (File photo)

Junior Chamber International Vernon (JCI) is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Good Citizen of the year.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8, 2021.

“This is a tradition that is special to the JCI Chapter, and we’re lucky to have Kidston and Co. supporting us as a sponsor,” said Robbie Hoyte, co-chair of the 2020 Good Citizen of the Year committee.

The committee is asking that all nominations include the first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information and personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, your contact information and any other details you may wish to add.

All of this information will be needed in order to take each nominee into consideration.

The 2019 JCI Vernon Good Citizen of the Year was Theresia (Resi) Nagler, a longtime volunteer in Vernon.

“There are so many people in our community who do so much and to celebrate all of the volunteers out there, we want to continue recognizing individuals and the value of what they do,” said Amy Markin, committee second co-chair. “Although one individual is ultimately chosen to receive the award, all volunteers’ contributions are highlighted through the continuation of this award.”

The recipient will be “surprised” in January.

“Typically the recipient would be proudly escorted in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade and attend Winter Breakout, however this year we are looking to recognize the recipient in a different way due to the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19 precautions,” said Hoyte.

For more information about the JCI Vernon Good Citizen Award please email jcivernongoodcitizen@gmail.com.

Questions can also be directed to Hoyte at 250-307-5286.

READ MORE: Vernon volunteer wins JCI’s Good Citizen of the Year

READ MORE: Carol Armstrong named Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsService