The Acropolis in Greece is among the venues North Okanagan high school students can visit during a special spring break trip in 2020. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan high school students plan for 2020 trip

Italy and Greece among the countries slated to be visited during spring break 2020

Global awareness is more essential than ever for our children, and the best way to become globally aware is by travelling abroad.

Experiencing new cultures opens students’ eyes to the world and provides valuable life skills to help them prepare for the future.

RELATED: North Okanagan students to tour captial cities in 2019

Pleasant Valley Secondary School will be travelling on an educational tour to Italy and Greece in March 2020.

“We’re going to experience such amazing places as the Acropolis, the Temple of Apollo, the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum, and Pompeii,” said trip organizer Paul Britton of PVSS. “We’re also going to sail off on a three-day Greek Island cruise.

“More and more colleges and universities are looking for international experience on students’ applications to set them apart. Travel isn’t just educational; it’s an investment that gives your child an advantage in a competitive world.”

A parent/ student meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 22 at the PVSS Library.

The tour is operated by EF Educational Tours which is now celebrating its 55th year in Student Travel. You can learn more and sign up online at www.eftours.ca by entering our tour number 2149116RE. EF Tours is offering discounts to travelers that sign up early.

There are a limited number of spots available and the tour is starting to fill up.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will truly set your child apart,” said Britton. “As usual we welcome students from Vernon School District as well as all students in School District 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap).”

RELATED: Euro trip is back

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Britton at pbritton@sd83.bc.ca, 250-546-3114 ext 206 or on his cell: 250-306-2563.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
