The Regional District of North Okainagan has launched a new pet licensing program though DocuPet. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okainagan has launched a new pet licensing program though DocuPet. (RDNO photo)

North Okanagan leashes up new dog licensing program

RDNO teams with Canadian company for new convenient program

Our four-legged friends, and their owners, are benefitting from a new initiative to get lost pets home safely.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has launched its new pet licensing program powered by DocuPet.

The Canadian company provides a new system that is more convenient, includes a complimentary lost pet service, and donates 20 per cent of proceeds from designer tag sales to a local animal welfare organization.

“We have made the licensing process incredibly simple and have removed differential fees for intact versus altered dogs to encourage more dog owners to license their dogs,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.

“Another benefit of the new program is that dog licences are valid for 365 days, whereas with the previous system, licences were only valid for a calendar year, meaning if someone bought their licence in October of 2019, they would have to renew on Jan. 1, 2020. Now, they get the value of a full year before renewal.”

Licences cost $20 and must be renewed annually.

Dog owners who are used to paying more for their intact dogs will see a price reduction, while owners of altered dogs will pay the same as previous years and reap the added benefits of the new DocuPet system.

Dog licences are mandatory for all dogs older than six-months within the RDNO dog licensing area of Electoral Areas B, C, a portion of Area D, the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream and Village of Lumby.

The DocuPet system offers many new benefits, including:

· Your pet’s licence will include DocuPet’s HomeSafe Lost Pet Service. Each DocuPet tag has a unique number on the back tied to your pet’s secure online profile. Should they go missing, anyone who finds them can get in touch with DocuPet’s 24/7 dispatch team that helps connect pet finders with pet guardians to make happy reunions happen;

· Designer tags that double as your official RDNO Dog Licence with more than 160 different options. Owners can personalize tags by adding their phone number and pet’s name to the back;

· DocuPet will donate 20 per cent of the proceeds from all designer tag sales to a local animal welfare organization.

“Over the past six years, we have helped thousands of lost pets get back home, but there is still the same joy in the office every time we get the news that we have another successful reunion,” said Grant Goodwin, DocuPet CEO. “We are really looking forward to helping pets in the RDNO get home safe.”

To celebrate the launch, DocuPet is offering $5 off designer tags to all residents who license their dogs before Dec. 2. Residents may use code RDNO5 at checkout to receive the discount.

Pet guardians can buy a dog licence:

· Online at rdno.docupet.com/en_CA

· By calling 1-855-249-1370 (toll-free)

· By mail

· In-person at:

  • RDNO office at 9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream;
  • Lumby Municipal Hall at 1775 Glencaird Street, Lumby; or,
  • Coldstream Municipal Hall at 9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream.

Vet offices and pet stores no longer sell dog licences. The RDNO thanks all third-party vendors who have assisted with selling dog tags in the past.

More information is available on the RDNO’s website.

READ MORE: Compost your own waste materials – Regional District of North Okanagan


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poll: Should Okanagan residents keep turning their clocks back?

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okainagan has launched a new pet licensing program though DocuPet. (RDNO photo)
North Okanagan leashes up new dog licensing program

RDNO teams with Canadian company for new convenient program

Two people stand back from the fence at the Sagmoen farm and watch on Oct. 30 as protesters attempt to get Curtis Sagmoen to come out and provide answers to their questions on Oct. 30. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
Too many people at Vernon Halloween party

Police called to home for report of party fight; found more people than allowed under COVID rules

Ant.
Morning Start: There’s an ant that only lives in a 14-block section of New York City and nowhere else on Earth

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

The North Okanagan Knights defeated the hometown Chase Heat 4-3 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season play Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Shuswap. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan Knights earn Halloween treat in Chase

Knights pick up first KIJHL pre-season win in three tries against cohort rival Chase Heat

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

William and Marg Taylor perished on the Oct. 27 apartment fire in Penticton’s Clarence House apartments.
Obituary identifies Penticton fire victims

Condolences pour in for William and Margaret Taylor who perished in the Oct. 27 blaze

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Most Read