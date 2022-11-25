North Okanagan ranch shines with Victorian Christmas

A great family tradition continues.
With Christmas approaching quickly, plans for another year of Victorian Christmas at O’Keefe Ranch are coming together.
This year’s event will be held over the first three weekends of December with a bonfire, s’mores, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, wagon rides, letters to Santa, gingerbread house competition and photos with Father Christmas.
The O’Keefe Ranch remains pet friendly with furry family members welcome, on a leash of course. Victorian Christmas also provides a great opportunity for pet owners to have photos of Santa with their pet. Outside of Victorian Christmas, the O’Keefe Ranch allows pets on a leash during daylight hours even when closed.
Returning in 2022 for a second year is cookie train building for kids. Cost to families is $5 per kit.
“The kits remain low cost to ensure all families are able to access this activity,” said ranch manager Sherrilee Franks. “We are lucky to have such great volunteers to make this possible. That said, sometimes labour costs are needed to help offset the workload and we appreciate any additional donation towards the train kit costs.”
Victorian Christmas runs Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.
