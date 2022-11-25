North Okanagan ranch shines with Victorian Christmas

Historic O’Keefe Ranch will feature old-time theme the first three weekends in December

O’Keefe Ranch will host its popular Victorian Christmas over the first three weekends in December. (Morning Star - file photo)

A great family tradition continues.

With Christmas approaching quickly, plans for another year of Victorian Christmas at O’Keefe Ranch are coming together.

This year’s event will be held over the first three weekends of December with a bonfire, s’mores, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, wagon rides, letters to Santa, gingerbread house competition and photos with Father Christmas.

“Last year we opened for all three weekends before Christmas,” said Diane Llewelyn-Jones, guest experience coordinator. “And it was very successful. We will also be continuing our new tradition of the Gingerbread House Competition. Our goal is to make the ranch ‘the place known for gingerbread houses. We want to keep growing this competition year over year. First prize is $150 and if you create your house based on a ranch building, you can also win a season’s pass.”

The O’Keefe Ranch remains pet friendly with furry family members welcome, on a leash of course. Victorian Christmas also provides a great opportunity for pet owners to have photos of Santa with their pet. Outside of Victorian Christmas, the O’Keefe Ranch allows pets on a leash during daylight hours even when closed.

Returning in 2022 for a second year is cookie train building for kids. Cost to families is $5 per kit.

“The kits remain low cost to ensure all families are able to access this activity,” said ranch manager Sherrilee Franks. “We are lucky to have such great volunteers to make this possible. That said, sometimes labour costs are needed to help offset the workload and we appreciate any additional donation towards the train kit costs. We would even be open to a sponsorship. ”

Victorian Christmas runs Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, visit www.okeeferanch.ca.

READ MORE: Diver surfaces in Vernon with near-death tale

READ MORE: A chance to get smashed with The Hulk’s Lou Ferrigno at West Kelowna winery

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasNorth Okanagan Regional District