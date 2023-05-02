North Okanagan Ride Don’t Hide event changes venue

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District is relocating one of its major events.
The annual Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser moves from Creekside Park in Coldstream to Vernon’s Polson Park on Sunday, June 11.
“It’s been a bumpy few years; riding together makes the road easier,” said the Vernon branch in announcing the venue change.
“The pandemic, the climate crisis, the economy, the war, injustice, unrest, uncertainty – it’s a lot to cope with, and we can all use support. Now that COVID-19 is moving to endemic, related stress and anxiety are becoming chronic.”
This year CMHA Vernon is raising funds for youth in the community.
“We know that if help is provided to young people early in their lives, it can prevent small problems from becoming big ones,” said CMHA Vernon. “And yet only one in five children receive appropriate mental health services.
“Healthy emotional and social development in our early years lays the foundation for mental health and resilience. Did you know only 70 per cent of persons with a mental illness see their symptoms begin before age 18? Mental illness affects 1.2 million of our children and youth.”
CMHA Vernon helps fill gaps in the system, provide care before a crisis and help keep young people well, taking the pressure off hospitals and doctors in an acute-care system already overburdened by COVID-19.
They provide essential mental health supports programs and services — but demand for services is higher than ever.
You can register today for Ride Don’t Hide at https://cmha.donordrive.com/event/vernonbc.
