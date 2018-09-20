The Literacy Society of the North Okanagan is seeking volunteers for the Reading Together Program. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan volunteers sought for literacy program

Program runs October to May

The Reading Together Program, formerly One to One Children’s Literacy Program, is gearing up for its 22nd year supporting young readers in Vernon-area schools.

“Volunteers are needed in Vernon area schools,” said Bonnie Hutton, district coordinator.

The commitment is one and a half hours, one morning or afternoon per week, from October to early May.

“During this time, you will read with three children for 30 minutes each for about 24 weeks.”

Children are in Grades 1 to 5 and are selected by their teachers to receive this special reading help.

For more information check the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan website, www.literacysociety.ca. To help at a school and sign on for a September/October training session, contact Hutton at 250-275-3117 or by email at coordinator@literacysociety.ca.

Please note that all volunteers must attend a three-hour training session and complete an online criminal record check prior to working with students.

