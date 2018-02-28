NOYFSS staff, Young Parent Program facilitator, Dianne Green and Program Coordinator, Jodi McGrandle, show off some of the scratch-made complimentary cupcakes they sold for Pink Shirt Day. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

NOYFSS goes pink for anti-bullying day

There’s nothing like a little pink pick-me-up

It’s like a fortune cookie — but better.

That was one piece of the concept behind the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS)’s, “complimentary cupcake” sale on Feb.28.

No, they’re weren’t free.

Complimentary, explained Brooke Vasconcelos, group facilitator with NOYFSS — means each cupcake was emblazoned with a compliment. Staff and volunteers baked and frosted 1,200 cupcakes in preparation for the sale. They sold most of them and donated some to people they felt needed “a little pink pick-me-up.”

WATCH

She said the cupcakes aren’t a new fundraiser, but the idea to include compliments on each one, was started only a few years ago, as NOYFSS’s way of “spreading kindness and connection.”

Cupcakes were available for purchase by donation at Bean Scene and the NOYFSS office, with all proceeds going to NOYFSS’s Taking Care of You and Me program, an anti-bullying group that focuses on relationship-building activities, and working with seniors who have dementia.

Vasconcelos said the concept is to help participants gain self-esteem by teaching them to put the needs of others before their own.

The cupcakes were frosted with pink icing in recognition of Pink Shirt Day Otherwise known as Anti-Bullying Day, Pink Shirt Day is a day when people wear a pink shirts to symbolize a stand against bullying.

The idea originated in Nova Scotia in 2007, when two teenaged-boys and their friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. The concept quickly spread and is celebrated on various dates around the world.

To learn more about NOYFSS or their anti-bullying programs visit www.noyfssorg

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On the road to Jeopardy!

Just Posted

Sagmoen remains in custody

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will reappear in court March 8 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer

Men from Okanagan Pile Driving, Mike V’s Automotive and BC Hydro made the rescue possible

Woman’s breath sample three times legal limit

Vernon woman arrested for impaired driving following crash Tuesday evening

Arnold unimpressed with Liberal budget

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold gives Liberal budget failing grade

NOYFSS goes pink for anti-bullying day

There’s nothing like a little pink pick-me-up

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Refunds given out for Hedley concerts

Amid sexual misconduct allegations some Hedley fans regret buying tickets

Hate daylight saving? Don’t tell Linda Larson

Liberal MLA urging out-of-riding supporters of her bill to write government and their own MLAs

Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home

A woman was injured after a raft fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of her Florida home

B.C. government asks residents for feedback on oil spill prevention plans

Environment Minister believes British Columbians have a “personal connection” with the environment

Alberta’s top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012

This ruling is considered a small victory by the union battling over testing since

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Red dresses hanging on UBCO campus address nation wide issue

The REDress Project at UBCO focuses on the conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Most Read

  • NOYFSS goes pink for anti-bullying day

    There’s nothing like a little pink pick-me-up