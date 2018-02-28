NOYFSS goes pink for anti-bullying day

NOYFSS staff, Young Parent Program facilitator, Dianne Green and Program Coordinator, Jodi McGrandle, show off some of the scratch-made complimentary cupcakes they sold for Pink Shirt Day. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

It’s like a fortune cookie — but better.

That was one piece of the concept behind the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS)’s, “complimentary cupcake” sale on Feb.28.

No, they’re weren’t free.

Complimentary, explained Brooke Vasconcelos, group facilitator with NOYFSS — means each cupcake was emblazoned with a compliment. Staff and volunteers baked and frosted 1,200 cupcakes in preparation for the sale. They sold most of them and donated some to people they felt needed “a little pink pick-me-up.”

She said the cupcakes aren’t a new fundraiser, but the idea to include compliments on each one, was started only a few years ago, as NOYFSS’s way of “spreading kindness and connection.”

Cupcakes were available for purchase by donation at Bean Scene and the NOYFSS office, with all proceeds going to NOYFSS’s Taking Care of You and Me program, an anti-bullying group that focuses on relationship-building activities, and working with seniors who have dementia.

Vasconcelos said the concept is to help participants gain self-esteem by teaching them to put the needs of others before their own.

The cupcakes were frosted with pink icing in recognition of Pink Shirt Day Otherwise known as Anti-Bullying Day, Pink Shirt Day is a day when people wear a pink shirts to symbolize a stand against bullying.

The idea originated in Nova Scotia in 2007, when two teenaged-boys and their friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. The concept quickly spread and is celebrated on various dates around the world.

To learn more about NOYFSS or their anti-bullying programs visit www.noyfssorg

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

