Back after a prolonged vacation, FlapJack the donkey will be in the corrals of the historic O’Keefe Ranch for Family Daze in the Corn Maze weekends, Saturday and Sunday in October, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (yanacrane photo)

Back after a prolonged vacation, FlapJack the donkey will be in the corrals of the historic O’Keefe Ranch for Family Daze in the Corn Maze weekends, Saturday and Sunday in October, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (yanacrane photo)

October is Family Daze in the Corn Maze month at North Okanagan ranch

O’Keefe Ranch will have its popular corn maze up and running, along with other events, every Saturday and Sunday in the month

Is there a better way to enjoy a fall afternoon in the North Okanagan than getting lost in a corn maze?

Well, maybe, but nobody does it with more fun than the historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

The ranch will hold its Family Daze in the Corn Maze every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Get lost in the family-friendly corn maze, enjoy live music and a meet and greet with the friendly goats,” said the ranch.

“Don’t forget to take pictures with FlapJack the donkey (finally back from vacation). Load up your favourite candies in the general store and check out the model railway exhibit.”

Guests can take a tour of the ranch in style with wagon rides provided by the Pioneer Power Club and stay warm by the bonfires. Maybe enjoy a smore or two.

O’Keefe Ranch’s role-play actors have been entertaining guests and staff all summer, and they will be part of the weekend Family Daze.

For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca, call 250-542-7868 or visit them in person at 9380 Highway 97 north, heading toward Westside Road and Falkland.

community calendarEvents

Previous story
Keremeos student firefighter program going strong after over 20 years

Just Posted

The public will have a chance to speak up about the proposed application, proposed development and reconfiguration of Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course (now Overlander Golf and Events Centre) property during the regular meeting of council Monday, Sept. 27, via Zoom starting at 5 p.m. The proposal has reached second reading and a public hearing must be held prior to third reading. (File photo)
Armstrong councillor still opposed to golf course plan, public hearing

Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is inviting guests to the ranch weekends in October for Family Daze in the Corn Maze. The event runs each Saturday and Sunday in the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (yanacrane photo)
October is Family Daze in the Corn Maze month at North Okanagan ranch

Vernon Panthers quarterback Jake Farrell (13) surveys the scene from the Salmon Arm one-yard-line during the Panthers’ home-opening 61-0 romp over the AAA Golds in Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Division Senior Varsity football action Friday, Sept. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm in high school football season opener

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (9) battles of pair of Penticton Vees, including Mason Poolman (10) for puck possession during the Vees’ 3-2 BCHL pre-season overtime win Saturday, Sept. 25, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Victorious Vees vex Vernon Vipers