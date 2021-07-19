Okanagan charities boosted by United Way grant

Grants going to charities helping to build a regenerative, just and sustainable economy

United Way Southern Interior BC volunteers in May 2020. (United Way SIBC photo)

Seven B.C. Interior charities are receiving a boost thanks to the United Way’s Sustainable Recovery Grant.

The grants are going to charities helping to build a regenerative, just and sustainable economy. This year’s recipients are the Canadian Mental Health Association – Vernon and District, Clubhouse Child Care Center, Connect Counselling and Therapy, Grist Mill, IndigenEYEZ/kinSHIFT, Kelowna Gospel Mission Society and Penticton Resource Recovery Society (Discovery House).

The funding is a multi-year collaboration between United Way British Columbia – Southern Interior Region, Interior Savings, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, and Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union.

READ MORE: Canadian country star pays tribute to cousin killed in Kelowna crane collapse

READ MORE: Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

The United Way stated the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the valuable services these charities have provided, adding that as a whole, 45 per cent of charities have reported increased demand over the last several months.

“Community organizations that have participated in the Sustainable Recovery Grants program in the past have experienced significant advancements in their social enterprises, leadership and other areas of functioning,” said Kahir Lalji, United Way British Columbia’s provincial director of government relations and programs. “We are confident that this year’s grant recipients will strengthen their abilities to serve the community through the pandemic and beyond.”

​Each of the seven organizations will receive a one-time grant funding for coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program, which pairs participants with experienced “Entrepreneurs-in-Residence” to help them build sustainability and resilience in four key areas: revenue, operations, leadership, and impact.

More information on the United Way’s Sustainable Recovery Grant is available at unitedwaysibc.com/sustainable-recovery-grant.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsUnited Way