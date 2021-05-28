One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)

Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

AlleyCats Alliance, a non-profit society dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption for feral and orphaned cats and kittens in the Okanagan, has taken on a new challenge.

The charity has rescued eight cats and counting from a small hamlet about 200 kilometres from Grande Prairie, Alberta. After hearing the sad story about the conditions these felines were living in, AlleyCats jumped into action to provide support and care as soon as possible.

In the hamlet of Dixonville, there is an abundance of cats roaming the region, with many freezing to death or being hit by cars as the animals literally litter the streets.

The hamlet, located along the Mackenzie Highway, is looking to cull the felines to deal with the cat overpopulation.

According to AlleyCats president Sue Beagle, several animal rescues are moving as fast as possible to try and relocate the felines.

“The cats don’t even have to be trapped; you can just walk around and pick them up,” said Beagle.

AlleyCats has taken in eight of these felines so far, three of which were pregnant. All of the cats have since had their kittens.

“All of the cats were dirty, had diarrhea and gastro problems. Some of them have no ears, partial tails, and one is missing toes on their left foot, all from being frozen. I can not even imagine being that cold hour after hour and day after day,” explained Beagle.

There is no food and no water for these animals.

Now AlleyCats is looking to arrange funds to rescue the cats from Alberta with their sister charity, Purrairie Cats, once the travel ban is lifted. The cats will then be brought to the Okanagan and adopted into loving homes.

The eight cats and now several kittens in the care of the rescue are doing well and are extremely grateful to have been rescued.

AlleyCats is looking for $5,000 to help with the costs of rescuing the cats in Alberta and their rehabilitation once in the Okanagan.

Click here to support AlleyCats’ GoFundMe.

READ MORE: BC SPCA concerned about feral cat colonies across West Kootenays

READ MORE: ‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Cats

Previous story
Vernon man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

Sophia and Natalie DeMarco weeding at Hope Lutheran Church’s Hope Garden, which grows food for local food banks. (File photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: combatting weeds

Preventative and early intervention best way to stay ahead of weeds

Crows.
Taylor: When the crows went dancing

When the west wind blows across the lake, it has to rise… Continue reading

Organizers of the third annual Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre have added a fifth week to the popular event. Online auction to bid on one of the five dinners begins June 4. (ABNC photo)
Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers five outstanding dinner under the stars packages from local chefs

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)
Vernon man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

COLUMN: Don’t underestimate the power of creativity

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)
Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Peach Fest 2021 is cancelled. The parade is a tradition at Peach Fest as seen here in 2019. (Brennan Phillips Western News file photo)
Penticton’s Peach Fest 2021 cancelled

Too many uncertainties in the restart plan to safely go ahead with August festival, said board

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Most Read