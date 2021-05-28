Okanagan charity hopes to rescue cats from cull in Alberta community

There is a serious overpopulation of cats in the hamlet of Dixonville

One of the mama cats and her babies. (Contributed)

AlleyCats Alliance, a non-profit society dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption for feral and orphaned cats and kittens in the Okanagan, has taken on a new challenge.

The charity has rescued eight cats and counting from a small hamlet about 200 kilometres from Grande Prairie, Alberta. After hearing the sad story about the conditions these felines were living in, AlleyCats jumped into action to provide support and care as soon as possible.

In the hamlet of Dixonville, there is an abundance of cats roaming the region, with many freezing to death or being hit by cars as the animals literally litter the streets.

The hamlet, located along the Mackenzie Highway, is looking to cull the felines to deal with the cat overpopulation.

According to AlleyCats president Sue Beagle, several animal rescues are moving as fast as possible to try and relocate the felines.

“The cats don’t even have to be trapped; you can just walk around and pick them up,” said Beagle.

AlleyCats has taken in eight of these felines so far, three of which were pregnant. All of the cats have since had their kittens.

“All of the cats were dirty, had diarrhea and gastro problems. Some of them have no ears, partial tails, and one is missing toes on their left foot, all from being frozen. I can not even imagine being that cold hour after hour and day after day,” explained Beagle.

There is no food and no water for these animals.

Now AlleyCats is looking to arrange funds to rescue the cats from Alberta with their sister charity, Purrairie Cats, once the travel ban is lifted. The cats will then be brought to the Okanagan and adopted into loving homes.

The eight cats and now several kittens in the care of the rescue are doing well and are extremely grateful to have been rescued.

AlleyCats is looking for $5,000 to help with the costs of rescuing the cats in Alberta and their rehabilitation once in the Okanagan.

Click here to support AlleyCats’ GoFundMe.

READ MORE: BC SPCA concerned about feral cat colonies across West Kootenays

READ MORE: ‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Cats