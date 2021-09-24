The Enactus Fruit Snaps team is harvesting apples this weekend and needs a hand from volunteers. This photo was taken before the pandemic. (Contributed)

Okanagan College students look for volunteers to help pick apples for sweet cause

Volunteers are needed to help harvest fruit that will be turned into healthy snacks for children in need.

Fruit Snaps, which launched in the fall of 2018, is a Vernon and Penticton-based project coordinated by Enactus Okanagan College students in partnership with the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society.

The project’s focus is taking unused apples from local orchards and transforming them into fruit snacks through the process of dehydration so they can be enjoyed in local schools and by people who are in need.

The Fruit Snaps team will be hosting volunteer apple picking sessions at the orchard at 10168 Grey Rd. in Coldstream during the following times:

  • Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Enactus OC Facebook events page here.

Apple picking will follow current COVID-19 public health regulations.

Physical distancing will be in place and participants are asked to bring a mask (some masks will be on hand just in case).

All volunteers are asked to perform a personal health check, and not attend if they are experiencing any COVID-19-related symptoms.

