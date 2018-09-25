Okanagan Fall Wine Festival tastier than ever

Festival celebrating 38 years

Celebrating 38 years, The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society (OWFS) promises a tastier-than-ever 2018 Fall Okanagan Wine Festival, with new and reinvigorated events. OWFS Signature Events are token free, so all tastings are included in the ticket price.

Several events — including the first-annual British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards & Reception — took place in late September, but there’s still lots to come the first week of October. In addition to the events below, numerous activities are being held at various winery and restaurant settings throughout the Okanagan. See thewinefestivals.com for a comprehensive list.

Young chefs compete plate to plate

Don’t miss the Young Chefs event on October 4, where apprentice chefs compete to create a unique small plate that pairs perfectly with their partner winery. Presented by the Kelowna International Airport, it will be held in the atrium of the Centre for Learning at Okanagan College. Taste creative bites prepared by young, talented chefs in this beautiful setting. Bring your smartphone and vote for People’s Choice Best Food & Wine Pairing while professional judges choose the Top Young Chef. For this RE/MAX Kelowna Safe Ride Home event, tickets are $79 (plus tax and fees).

Cropped expanded

The grand finale, Cropped, is Oct. 5 and 6, located at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. It is presented by Valley First and is BC’s largest wine tasting and farmers market. It’s a sensory and visual experience that perfectly encapsulates the Okanagan in its full autumn splendour.

Join nearly 1,000 guests each night to explore the 80 (or so) wineries featured — that’s roughly 250 wines available to taste. Tickets are $69 plus tax and fees for one night, or $110 plus tax and fees for both nights. This BC Liquor Stores Safe Ride Home event now offers, for an additional fee, shuttles to and from Kelowna.

While sipping on local wine at Cropped, feel free to browse and shop at artisan vendors. There’s also a food stage where local chefs compete and offer cooking demonstrations. Enjoy live music and delicious food from local restaurants and caterers. Favourite wines of the evening can be purchased to take home Thursday at the on-site wine store, provided by Public Liquor. Accommodation packages are available at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Ramada Penticton Hotel & Suites.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cops for Kids cycle through Vernon
Next story
Greater Vernon Museum and Archives commemorates end of First World War

Just Posted

Vernon show supports youth mental health, suicide prevention

Robb Nash will be performing Oct. 2 and 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Vernon preps for cannabis legalization

Vernon council tweaking zoning bylaws for non-medical cannabis uses, and cannabis cultivation

Vernon athletes boost WolfPack

Canada West sports roundup

Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

North Okanagan RCMP say there are applications that allow people to change, hide call display info

Vernon councillors needle IHA about programs

One Vernon councillor wants a buyback program; one wants IHA to assume more responsibility

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

VIDEO: a close-up look at what you were breathing during the wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo welcomes local artists for October exhibition

Ubuntu Five exhibition opening is Oct. 11

South Okanagan neighbourhood surprised by emergency response team activity

RCMP officers were conducting emergency response training

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Thieves rip ATM out of Sun Peaks Resort

Kamloops Rural RCMP are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Day Lodge at Sun Peaks.

Most Read