Okanagan Film Commission in ‘desperate’ need of qualified staff

The film centre is hosting a 3-day workshop in Kelowna to launch new careers from Sept. 23 to 25

Have you ever wanted a career in Okanagan’s booming film industry? Now might be the best time to act.

Okanagan film commission’s Jon Summerland and Westbank First Nations are hosting workshops that will help foster your passion for this exciting career.

Amid a lack of qualified staff and a host of upcoming filming, the region’s film commission is looking to kick start a number of new careers with the hosting of the three-day workshop event from Sept. 23 to 25 in Kelowna, Take 2 Okanagan Film Fundamentals.

“If you have ever wanted to work in film and television, want to know what the job opportunities are, where to find jobs, what would you be suitable for based on your current skills, Take 2 Okanagan Film Fundamentals is for you,” said Summerland, the group’s commissioner.

For the first two days of the event, attendees will experience both classroom and hands-on practical training, before making a short film to wrap up the workshop.

“This is an excellent opportunity to help people find work and a career in film and television and perhaps realize they already have skills they can leverage in a new industry,” Summerland added. “We need you. We desperately need crew and the opportunities are endless.”

More than 16 movies have been shot locally in 2022 alone, with a pair of Okanagan-based television shows already in development for 2023.

The film commission expects over 30 movies to be shot in the region by the end of this year.

Award-winning professionals and other industry experts will be in attendance to lead the way this September.

“(They) will guide attendees to understanding what types of jobs are available, what they are best suited to, what skills are needed, and where they fit,” event organizers wrote.

Those hoping to “fast-track” their careers are asked to sign up now at okanaganfilmfundamentals.com.

Summerland previously outlined his future plans for the industry in the Okanagan, telling Black Press that seeing local production on streaming services on Netflix or Hulu is “very achievable.”

“We can now bring full series to be shot here with bigger budgets due to infrastructure now in place,” he said.

