Okanagan Indian band lends a hand with food amid pandemic

Food security has taken root for Okanagan Indian Band members in need.
The band will begin distributing food hampers to members on or around the 15th of every month until the pandemic conditions change.
“One of chief and council’s priority areas during the pandemic is food security,” said Chief Byron Louis. “We are launching the monthly food hamper program to ensure that any households that need food, get food. And for the longer term we have planted pop-up gardens to grow fresh produce for our food programs.”
The concept behind the food hampers is to help households supplement their food caches in order to move toward food security and the peace of mind of knowing that your family has access to good food.
Food hampers will be distributed by household. To sign up for a food hamper for your household, call 250-241-9790 or email fsi@okanagan.org. The distribution will be moved to Head of the Lake Hall, which has better vehicle access, can accommodate more traffic and allows for better physical distancing and has a larger work area for the crews.
The service will be pick-up only as we do not have resources to deliver to off-reserve homes. We will deliver to those members with comprised health or other special needs, and elders, and will include members who require transportation supports for Duck Lake.
The first distribution gets underway May 14 and 15 with designated pick-up times to reduce traffic congestion and improve the safety of workers and volunteers.
The food hamper program is part of the Food Security Initiative (FSI), which also features a pop-up garden to ensure longer term food security. The pop up garden will be in full operational at Komasket Park in the next week or so with 60 boxes.
The OKIB is also conducting community resource mapping to determine which members can offer skills including but not limited to these categories:
• hunters
• fishers
• fruit and vegetable gardeners
• farmers (livestock, livestock bearing milk, live poultry to include those bearing eggs, etc.)
• traditional food harvesters
• knowledge keepers of Food Preservation to include: canning, drying, freezing etc.
• knowledge keepers of traditional root cellars for cold season storage.
