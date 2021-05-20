(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for protection of grizzly bears

The group revealed that they are working to document the grizzly bear population in the Syilx Okanagan territory

After a mother grizzly bear and cub were recorded eating garbage on Postill Lake Road near Kelowna on May 11, the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is calling for the protection of the animals.

In a May 20 statement, the ONA said the ki?lawna? (grizzly bear) is an important element of Syilx creation stories that remind the group of their responsibilities to their land.

“For generations, habitat fragmentation, ecosystem degradation and a number of other factors have contributed to the decline of ki?lawna?,” said ONA. “Their declining population throughout Syilx Okanagan territory demonstrates that the health and security of the landscape is in dire need of protection.”

Additionally, ONA revealed that they are working to document the grizzly bear population in the Syilx Okanagan territory, through a partnership with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Contacts, and Environment Canada and Climate Change.

“ONA leads the recovery of grizzly bears in the North Cascades, one of two critically endangered populations. We are also actively restoring important grizzly bear habitat in the Kettle Granby area, bordering the Okanagan to the southeast,” said ONA.

“Through these monitoring, recovery and restoration initiatives, ONA is working to meet our mandate to recover and protect grizzly bears throughout the region.”

READ MORE: Two bears spotted on walkway near Gallagher’s Canyon

READ MORE: Dog rushed to vet after coyote attack on Kelowna trail

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nations

Previous story
Vernon community radio hosting general meeting

Just Posted

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Coldstream Helicopters has added four Super Pumas to its fleet, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, making the company the largest heavy-lift operator in Canada. (Coldstream Helicopters/Facebook)
Coldstream Helicopters’ firefighting fleet grows by 4

The company acquired four Super Puma helicopters from the Mexican government this week

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)
Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

(Pixabay photo)
Okanagan Nation Alliance calls for protection of grizzly bears

The group revealed that they are working to document the grizzly bear population in the Syilx Okanagan territory

New Vernon staff members John Perrott, manager of economic development and tourism, and Torrie Silverthorn, tourism manager, are joining the city. (Contributed)
West Kelowna staffer takes up Vernon position

John Perrott making his way up the valley

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Val Day snapped this photo of a rattlesnake curled up beside the outhouse toilet at Skaha Bluffs on May 15. (Facebook)
Rattlesnake curls up beside outhouse toilet at popular South Okanagan climbing spot

Rattlesnakes have been spotted throughout Skaha Bluffs since the warm weather

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)
Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan hospital district calls for Interior Health to be better communicators

Improved communications sought following earlier funding request

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Tappen on May 19, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP recover recreational vehicles, industrial equipment

Variety of vehicles discovered in Tappen, suspects questioned but no charges laid yet

Most Read