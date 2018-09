Sally Evans (left), Vicki Porter and Gerry Sellars of The Okanagan Screen Arts present a $2,000 bursary for post secondary education to Jenna Tulak. Nelya McDowell will presented with her $2,000 bursary when she returns from studies in December. (Photo submitted)

