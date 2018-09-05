Okanagan-Shuswap 3 day forecast

A smoky skies bullet is still in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap

A special air quality statement remains in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap as wildfires continue to burn throughout the province.

According to Environment Canada a southerly wind will spread the smoke from the wildfires to the south towards the U.S. border.

A wetter, cooler weather pattern is forecast towards the end of the week that should improve air quality.

For Wednesday in the Okanagan, expect sunny skies and a high of 24 C.

To the south in the Similkameen it will be mainly sunny with temperatures around 26 C.

For the Shuswap, residents can expect the sunshine to turn to cloud this afternoon with a high of 23 C.

On Thursday temperatures in the Okanagan and Similkameen could reach 28 C with sunny skies.

Over in the Shuswap, anticipate a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C.

Friday, the weather pattern will change and the region will see showers on and off throughout the day with temperatures in the low 20s C.

