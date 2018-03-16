Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Environment Canada is calling for an uneventful weather weekend for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Sunny Friday skies will turn to rain this afternoon for the Central and North Okanagan, the high for the day will be 8 C.

In Penticton, expect clouds to roll in this afternoon; however, rain is not anticipated during the day. Temperatures will hover around 10 C in the South Okanagan.

To the north in the Shuswap, Environment Canada is forecasting rain in the late morning continuing into the evening, with a high of 8 C.

On Saturday, those in Salmon Arm can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 9 C. Those showers are anticipated to continue into Sunday, tapering off in the evening.

For the Okanagan, rain is forecast to continue on and off throughout out the day on Saturday and overnight — the high 9 degrees.

On Sunday the showers are forecast to end in the early morning turning to cloud, the high for the day 7 C.

