On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

—Steven Lin

The Capital News intern headed down to Kelowna City Park Thursday to interview people about their thoughts on the fires burning in the Okanagan.

From the city park view, the whole lake is covered in haziness.

“It can make you nervous. You watched the big orange plane flying around in your backyard,” said Mike, a Kelowna resident who has been in Kelowna for around 30 years. “You immediately thought about your family after.

“I have been evacuated three or four summers in a row. It shakes you up a little bit.”

Check out the video above.

