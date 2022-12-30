One-of-a-kind Sicamous Burner Grille reopens for limited time

The well-known Burner Bar and Grille is open until Dec. 31 2022 to engage interested potential buyers, as the property is currently for sale. (File photo)

The one-of-a-kind Burner Bar and Grille in Sicamous is open again for a few days, with the current owner looking for exposure to attract potential buyers.

Burner Dave, as the owner is often called, has had the property up for sale for a few years. Dave has owned the restaurant for six and a half years and in March 2020, he hosted his second annual vintage snowmobile race just before pandemic precautions forced the restaurant to shut down. Dave weighed his options at that point, he said, and decided to sell in the same year.

He added that it was hard to find employees who would stay and work at the Burner before the pandemic and it’s nearly impossible now. When the temperatures dropped in December, Dave turned on the heat in the Burner so that the pipes wouldn’t freeze and decided to open a few hours a day for a limited time to accommodate holiday travellers, as well as skiers and snowmobilers.

“I kept all the food service and liquor licenses up to date all this time,” said Dave. “I figured it’s a good opportunity just to have some fun with it.”

The Burner is open until Dec. 31, from 2 to 9 p.m., and Dave said he would stay open later if a group came in and wanted to eat.

“I like to say 9-ish. I wouldn’t turn them away.”

His intentions are to get exposure for the restaurant and hopefully find someone to buy the place and operate it. Dave said he is flexible if someone wanted to own or lease the property, and that he is willing to help a new owner starting out. He added that there is a drive-through addition on the front of the Burner which makes it accessible for professional drivers that travel the highway year-round.

Dave says he has served more than 700 people since opening on Dec. 26, and he has received enthusiastic feedback about the restaurant reopening.

“I tell everyone the same thing: You want this open year-round? Are you willing to cook?” laughed Dave.

