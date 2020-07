The National Film Board captures in-depth look at local newspaper in Vernon, 1947

Pictured here is a National Film Board crew in Vernon, shooting ‘The Home Town Paper,’ capturing Jack Monk showing off his fish catch to Howard Patton, Vernon News editor, 1947. The short film was released the following year. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #29512)

