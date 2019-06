Where the news was reported on in Vernon pre-20th century

The Vernon News building, located at the southeast corner of 31 Street and Barnard Avenue (30th Avenue) circa 1897. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives)

Hot off the presses!

The Vernon News building was originally located at the southeast corner of 31st Street and Barnard Avenue (30th Avenue). Other businesses visible are: C.F. Costerton Real Estate, Dickson Land Co., and Coldstream Estates.

The photo was taken circa 1897.

(Courtesy Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #6439.)



