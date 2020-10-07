The eighth annual River Clean-up Paddling Event will see paddlers tidying up the Middle Shuswap River Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Elements Adventure Company photo)

Paddlers to tidy up Shuswap River

The free-to-join Middle Shuswap River Clean-up Paddle Event near Lumby takes place Saturday

Calling all paddlers: the time has come to tidy up a section of the Shuswap River.

The eighth-annual Middle Shuswap River Clean-Up Paddle Event will get underway at the Mabel Lake Community Hall, near Lumby and Cherryville, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Organized by Charles Ruechel of Elements Adventure Company, the event is open to any paddler with some river experience — and those less comfortable on the water can help out the cleaning effort on the land.

“We’ll be paddling one of the most beautiful sections of the Middle Shuswap river, tidying up the shoreline as we enjoy the fall colours,” Ruechel said.

The event is an all-day affair from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The team will meet and begin cleaning by foot around the community hall, located about 15 kilometres from Lumby along Lumby-Mabel Lake Road. The aim is to hit the water by 9:30 a.m. and head down the river towards Mabel Lake, returning to land by 3 p.m.

Participants can travel by canoe, kayak, SUP or other human-powered craft.

Participants are asked to bring gloves, snacks, water, lunch, and appropriate clothing for the weather. A detailed packing list will be sent upon registration. Boats and paddling equipment are not provided, but available to rent upon request. Participants can also organize a free shuttle ride back to their vehicle upon request.

Registrations is required for the free event. Contact Elements Adventure at 250-308-8924 or admin@elementsadventures.com to register, organize rides and determine if your paddling ability is a good match for the section of river.

