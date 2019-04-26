The Downtown Community Markets are expected to draw between 5,000 and 8,000 people each week. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton’s Downtown Community Market to open soon

Weekly Saturday markets will run from May 4 to Sept. 28

Penticton’s Downtown Community Market will open next Saturday, drawing thousands of visitors to Main Street each week during the summer.

“Now in its 11th year, the market is one of the Downtown Penticton Association’s signature events and our Society’s annual fundraiser,” said Lynn Allin, DPA executive director. “We are very proud of this market’s ability to draw between 5,000 and 8,000 people downtown on long weekends during the high season. Hands down we’re the premier outdoor market in the Okanagan, and with more than 200 vendors each week, we’re likely the largest in British Columbia.”

The market is held on the 200 and 300 block of Main Street, on Front Street and on Backstreet Boulevard. It will be held each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Opening day for the community market

READ ALSO: Penticton community market gearing up for opening day

The weekly market is held in conjunction with the Penticton Farmers’ Market, but is considered a separate event.

The Downtown Community Market will run for 22 weeks, until Sept. 28.

The farmers’ market began in late April and will continue until some time into October. It features locally grown or locally produced food items.

The Downtown Community Market includes items from local crafters, artists and artisans.

“The quality and variety of our market vendors, businesses and musical entertainment showcases the best products, talent and merchandise available locally and across the Okanagan,” said Allin.

The shift into market season also brings about an important change to parking along Main and Front Streets, Westminster Avenue and Backstreet Boulevard.

Penticton’s Saturday 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. parking restrictions go into effect on May 1 and are enforced and vehicles may be towed away.

A free bike valet service will be provided to encourage people to cycle to and from the markets. The service is provided by the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.

Information about the Downtown Community Market, including vendor lists and maps can be found on the DPA website at www.downtownpenticton.org.

