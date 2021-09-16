The SOEC is one of several landmarks including the Kelowna Sails lighting up across the province for awareness of CP. (File photo)

The SOEC is one of several landmarks including the Kelowna Sails lighting up across the province for awareness of CP. (File photo)

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will light up green for cerebral palsy

The SOEC is one of several landmarks lighting up across the province for CP

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will be a green landmark in a campaign for cerebral palsy this year.

The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC’s Light it up Green fundraising campaign has a goal of raising $500,000 to support the over 10,000 people in B.C. living with cerebral palsy.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 15, and runs until Oct. 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness, donations and support for the organization, which provides assistance through programs, equipment, therapies and other forms of support for those living with cerebral palsy.

Landmarks across the province, including Science World, the B.C. Legislature, Spirit of the Sails in Kelowna and the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton are some of the many that will be lighting up green as part of the campaign.

Residents of B.C. are encouraged to create their very own “Light it up Green for CP” window or display and share the photos at the www.bc4cp.com website where 10 lucky participants will win a White Spot Restaurants gift card.

The campaign has both a hashtag on social media, #BC4CP and a website at www.bc4cp.com where donations can be made.

READ ALSO: Festival of the Grape squashed this year

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Previous story
COVID-19 demolishes Armstrong derby demo
Next story
Vernon police dog turns 6

Just Posted

Mission Road in Vernon will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. The work to repair a irrigation water main break is expected to last six to eight hours and the road will reopen Sunday morning. (File photo)
Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets

Damaged property near Killiney Beach property on Aug. 24, one of the Westside Road areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Recovery phase underway for residents in wake of White Rock Lake fire

The UBC Okanagan Heat are the newest member of Canada West track and field, which will allow them to compete at the 2021-22 Canada West championships. (Contributed)
UBCO to debut track and field program at 2021-22 Canada West championships

A polling station will be set up in the Nechako Residence gathering room on Monday, Sept. 20 for those living on campus and the areas surrounding campus. (Photo: Tom Zillich/Black Press Media)
Polling station to be set up at UBCO for students living near campus