Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will light up green for cerebral palsy

The SOEC is one of several landmarks including the Kelowna Sails lighting up across the province for awareness of CP. (File photo)

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will be a green landmark in a campaign for cerebral palsy this year.

The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC’s Light it up Green fundraising campaign has a goal of raising $500,000 to support the over 10,000 people in B.C. living with cerebral palsy.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 15, and runs until Oct. 6, World Cerebral Palsy Day.

The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness, donations and support for the organization, which provides assistance through programs, equipment, therapies and other forms of support for those living with cerebral palsy.

Landmarks across the province, including Science World, the B.C. Legislature, Spirit of the Sails in Kelowna and the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton are some of the many that will be lighting up green as part of the campaign.

Residents of B.C. are encouraged to create their very own “Light it up Green for CP” window or display and share the photos at the www.bc4cp.com website where 10 lucky participants will win a White Spot Restaurants gift card.

The campaign has both a hashtag on social media, #BC4CP and a website at www.bc4cp.com where donations can be made.

