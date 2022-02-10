Photos: Eagles ice fishing caught on camera in Osoyoos

Success! Eagle flies away with today’s dinner from Osoyoos Lake. (SSteck Photography) Eagles come in for a landing on Osoyoos Lake. (SSteck Photogrpahy) Eagles come in for a landing on Osoyoos Lake. (SSteck Photogrpahy)

A local photographer caught nature in action on Osoyoos Lake this week where 17 eagles were hunting ducks through the broken ice.

“I thought these eagles were hunting for fish in the water, but it turned out they were waiting for the ducks to resurface for air,” said Sandy Steck of SSteck Photography.

There were about 17 eagles flying around and hunting ducks. They’ve been hanging around the lake all week.

They made a number of attempts at the four ducks who were swimming in an open water spot on the frozen lake. After a few dive bombs an eagle pulled one of the ducks out of the water and sat on it screeching to the other eagles to back off, said Steck.

“Some fighting ensued around the capture, and eventually the eagle took off to the trees to feast. It was amazing to watch,” said Steck.

Steck captured the action with her long lens camera.

This isn’t the first time Steck has caught some interesting things happening on our local lakes.

Last March she headed out to Skaha Lake to photograph the kiteboarders during one of Penticton’s worst wind storms where winds were recorded up to 75 km/h.